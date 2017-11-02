That Was Fast: VH1’s ‘Daytime Divas’ Canceled After One Season

Another one…

“Daytime Divas” Canceled

After just one season, it’s a wrap for a VH1 scripted series. “Daytime Divas” which was based on Star Jones’ book and starred Vanessa Williams and Tichina Arnold, has been canceled.

The news was confirmed by TVLine who noted that VH1 has gotten rid of all its scripted series including “Hit The Floor” which has moved to BET.

“Daytime Divas” aired its finale July 31.

Did YOU watch this show???