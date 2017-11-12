The Come Up: Army Veteran Who Broke His Hip Picking Out A Watermelon At Walmart To Receive $7.5 Million

Army Vet Awarded $7.5 Million For Broken Hip

An Alabama jury has decided that an Army veteran, who broke his hip while picking out a watermelon at a Walmart, should receive $7.5 million.

Retired Sgt. Henry Walker was 59 2015, when he went shopping at a Walmart in Phenix City, Alabama. As the Army vet reached for the watermelon, his foot got stuck in the side of a wooden pallet under the display, which led him to fall and shatter his hip, according to court documents described by The Washington Post.

Walker’s attorney, Shaun O’Hara, explained that the injury permanently changed his client’s life. Walker used to play basketball three times a week, but now must use a walker to get around during his daily life. The law suit against Walmart was for negligence and wantonness, arguing that the store does not keep its premises reasonably safe for consumers.

What really drove the story home was Jurors being shown security footage from the same exact Walmart location, which showed that several other customers had also experienced the same exact issues.

This past Wednesday, the jury awarded Walker $2.5 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. Walmart, however, isn’t happy shelling out that much money, calling those amounts “excessive in light of the facts.” The company plans to appeal the decision for such a huge amount being rewarded.

Get your money, king!