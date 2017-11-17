Bye, Beyotch: Racist Homeland Security Official Resigns After Equating Blacks With “Laziness” In Radio Interview

Race Matters: Racist Homeland Security Official Resigns

SMH. The head of a faith baith community division of Homeland Security resigned this week, after radio interviews of him spewing hatred towards Blacks and Muslims were put on blast. In radio appearances from 2008 to as recently as 2016, Jamie Johnson called the black community lazy and painted Islam as a violent, illegitimate religion.

“It’s an indictment of America’s black community that has turned America’s major cities into slums because of laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity,” he said during a 2008 discussion. Johnson also claimed that Islam was fundamentally violent, and that “Muslims want to cut our heads off” in 2011.

The spokesperson for Secretary Duke told The Post that she has accepted Johnson’s resignation.

“His comments made prior to joining the Department of Homeland Security clearly do not reflect the values of DHS and the administration,” spokesperson Tyler Q. Houlton said in a statement.

Yea sure. This man was collecting those Homeland security checks since April before his beliefs were an issue. We see you.