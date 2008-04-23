“That’s So Raven” Star Missing
Posted by Bossip Staff
That’s so Raven star Orlando Brown has been missing since Tuesday:
“The 20-year-old reportedly left his manager’s house around 10:20 a.m. to make a quick trip to 7-Eleven and has not been seen since. According to Brown’s publicist, Elayne Rivers, he had a full day of meetings and appointments in preparation for a photo shoot Wednesday.
Rivers adds that friends and family are very concerned, as the young actor is not one to be out of touch for long, and the convenience store was within a short walking distance from his manager’s home in Studio City.
Anyone who might have any information should contact Elayne Rivers: 646-330-9700”
Wow, all jokes aside, that sounds mad suspect. We hope dude shows up safe and sound. SMH.
UPDATE: Brown is okay:
In a statement, Brown, 20, thanked fans for their support and apologized for not informing anyone of his whereabouts for over 24 hours.
Brown, who is a musician as well as an actor, said he dropped out of sight after a problem last week involving a scheduled performance at Club Tattoo in Los Angeles. After he incident, the statement said, he “felt a little lost and needed to get away. It got a bit overwhelming and I needed to be alone,” he said.
Hollyweird will do that to you…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.