“That’s So Raven” Star Missing

Posted by Bossip Staff

That’s so Raven star Orlando Brown has been missing since Tuesday:

“The 20-year-old reportedly left his manager’s house around 10:20 a.m. to make a quick trip to 7-Eleven and has not been seen since. According to Brown’s publicist, Elayne Rivers, he had a full day of meetings and appointments in preparation for a photo shoot Wednesday.

Rivers adds that friends and family are very concerned, as the young actor is not one to be out of touch for long, and the convenience store was within a short walking distance from his manager’s home in Studio City.

Anyone who might have any information should contact Elayne Rivers: 646-330-9700”