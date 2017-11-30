RHOA Shade Files: Kim Zolciak Wants ‘Racist & Transphobic’ Kenya Moore To Stay In Her Lane

Ain’t over….

Kim Zolciak Blasts Kenya Moore Again, Accuses Her Of Being Transphobic

Yes, Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore still don’t like each other and yes, they’re still cyber-beefing online. After Sunday’s explosive episode where she charged Kenya at NeNe’s “Gurls & Gays” party…

Kim took to her Bravo blog to air out Kenya for “ignorantly” telling her to worry about “pimping out her daughter.” Futhermore she found Kenya’s comments about her having a “hard on” for her extremely transphobic.

BravoTV.com: What went through your mind during the confrontation with Kenya? Not much was going through my mind when Kenya was talking because she’s super ignorant, and I don’t process ignorance well. But when she started speaking about Brielle, Chrissy, John Legend, and “pimping my daughter,” I heard the bitch loud and clear. I just saw red. In all honesty, I assumed Kenya and I wouldn’t have any type of interaction that night, but when Marlo said the “congratulations on your marriage” bulls—, I couldn’t deal. I can admit that I don’t hold my tongue well these days, and I also just don’t like Kenya. I have no problem being the girl who says what everyone WON’T say — I’m just the girl to say it to you. So I did, and things went left. Speaking about my children is OFF LIMITS. I also felt that her commenting “Why do you have such a hard on for me? Didn’t you get that cut off during your reassignment surgery?” was extremely inappropriate and offensive to the trans community, in my opinion.

Wellllll, the comment about the reassignment surgery wassss pretty transphobic.

She also added that Kenya needs to learn to “stay in her lane.”

“We OGs were just different compared to the ladies now; we knew our lane, and we stayed in it. I did not have an attitude at all when going to NeNe’s home, aside from having an attitude with Kenya and only Kenya! Kenya came for me, my husband, etc. at Shereé’s housewarming party last year, and I was in shock. I didn’t know her, I hadn’t spoken to her in years, and the things she said didn’t sit well with me. This was the first time I had seen her since, and yes, the looks and the rolling of the eyes by the end of the night irritated me!”

Kim also took to Twitter to call out Kenya for calling her “trash” which she finds “racist.”

Sounds pretty racist to me, but then again it's coming from the same person that made offensive comments to the trans (LGBT) community. https://t.co/d0llOnoFPj — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) November 30, 2017

