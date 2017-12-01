Boosie Badazz Joins Everyday Struggle To Discuss His Unconventional Social Media Etiquette [Video]

Boosie Badazz Stops By Everyday Struggle

The latest guest to stop by Complex for a Friday episode of Everyday Struggle is none other than Boosie Badazz. He’s in the building to discuss everything from his unique posts on social media, Meek Mill’s legal situation, and his thoughts on people flaunting their cash via money phones. Not very surprisingly, the first topic of discussion is the infamous post where Boosie talks about buying his son a prostitute for his birthday–and he definitely made sure to defend his thoughts on that.

As someone familiar with the system, Boosie also spends a good amount of time giving his thoughts on the current Meek Mill situation. He, like many, agrees that Meek got too harsh of a punishment for what he was doing, but is also on probation and knows just how easy it is for a P.O. to report your behavior for absolutely anything they want to.