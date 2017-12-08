Migos Perform At A Teenager’s $4 Million Birthday Party Along With Diplo And J Balvin

This 18-Year-Old’s Birthday Party Will Make You All Kinds Of Jealous

The Henry family is no stranger to extravagant birthday parties. Daughter Maya Henry was dubbed the “luckiest teen on earth” following her $6 million Quinceanera going viral back in 2016, and now, it’s her brother’s turn. Thomas Henry Jr. went all out for his 18th birthday, throwing a star-studded $4 million celebration at Hotel Discotheque in San Antonio, Texas. Not only were there aerial performers, burlesque dancers, and contortionists, but the musical performances for the event were probably the dopest part of it all.

This once-in-a-lifetime party featured performances by Migos and J Balvin, and a special DJ set by Diplo and DJ Ruckus. Beside the huge lineup of performers, there were some big celebrities in attendance for the fun, as well. Notable names included Ashanti, Adrienne Bailon, Joanna Krupa, Aubrey O’Day, Rumer Willis, Lance Bass, and Austin Mahone.

This party definitely looked like the event of the century, and for a $4 million price tag, hopefully the birthday boy appreciates the extravagance. It’ll be hard for the Henry family to follow up this party with something better, but something tells me they’ll find a way to make it happen.