Medium Sean Byke: Jhene Aiko’s Bae Has A New Album That’s Getting Flamebroiled To Whoa Derr Ashes

Big Sean’s Album Is Boo Boo

Big Sean has had a nice run as of late. He’s dropped some good albums, been booed up with Jhene Aiko and has lived the good life. But that all came crashing down when his album with Metro Boomin dropped at midnight. Suddenly everyone remembered just how much slander Sean used to get for being not that great. Is all the slander deserved? Maybe. Maybe not. What we know is that the album isn’t good and it has some stinkers for lines like…

I turned that Big Sean on and he said "I had a dream I rode with Rosa Parks in the back of the Bach, and we was blowin a blunt and she was packing a strap" and immediately turned it off. No thank you. — Buy Goreztka (@BasedChasen) December 8, 2017

