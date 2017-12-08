Seek Help, Sir: Kevin McCall Thirsts Over Eva Marcille After Calling Her A Sorceress

Messy Baby Daddies: Kevin McCalls Wants To Make Peace?

After claiming Eva Marcille practiced witchcraft around their daughter, Kevin McCall is now reminiscing on better times with his ex. The singer posted up a throwback photo of Eva, reminding him of the smile he “put on her face.”

Even though we’ve both moved on and found new love and new life- I remember that smile I put on your face when I gave you your 1st baby bump. When I made this song with @jamesfauntleroyii #More link in bio now.

But is there a catch to it?

It seems like the irrelevant singer is seeking attention for his new single. Hence, the plug at the end. Kevin claims however, the shout out is genuine.

Thoughts?