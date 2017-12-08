Happy Birthday, Barb! Take A Moment To Celebrate 35-Year-Old Nicki Minaj’s Accomplishments, Cuppage And Convex Cakes

Image via Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash

Nicki Minaj Turns 35 Today

Today, December 8, 2017, Nicki Minaj celebrates 35 years of doin’ the damn thing here on Earth. She’s put out hit records, hit albums, given other artists songs a major boost and gone toe-to-toe with the best MC’s ever and come out on top.

Onika Tanya Maraj also taken some of the most drool-worthy photos we’ve ever seen and dammit we want to celebrate everything that she is from setting records to setting that thang out for our viewing pleasure.

Flip the page a few times to see Nicki’s many accomplishments as well as all that azz she walks around with.

Happy birthday, bih!