Happy Birthday, Barb! Take A Moment To Celebrate 35-Year-Old Nicki Minaj’s Accomplishments, Cuppage And Convex Cakes

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Image via Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash

Nicki Minaj Turns 35 Today

Today, December 8, 2017, Nicki Minaj celebrates 35 years of doin’ the damn thing here on Earth. She’s put out hit records, hit albums, given other artists songs a major boost and gone toe-to-toe with the best MC’s ever and come out on top.

Onika Tanya Maraj also taken some of the most drool-worthy photos we’ve ever seen and dammit we want to celebrate everything that she is from setting records to setting that thang out for our viewing pleasure.

Flip the page a few times to see Nicki’s many accomplishments as well as all that azz she walks around with.

Happy birthday, bih!

Attention: Ima need u to face front

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Both Nicki’s freshman and sophomore albums, Pink Friday and Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart, and when her thighs are oil like this she has our full attention.

👅

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Onika Tanya Maraj became the first female solo artist to have seven singles charting on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 at the same damn time, and she has mastered the artsy thirst trap.

Nick was the very first female MC who garnered consideration on MTV’s Hottest MC’s list in 2012, and we wonder what that finger tastes like.

The mirror said: You are, you conceited bastard!!!

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki Minaj holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 singles for a woman (76), she ranks #9 overall in the chart’s history, and she looks damn good in Gucci.

Ooohhhh look what you made me do 🤑 watch @jimmyfallon TONIGHT 12:35 am Eastern/11:35 pm Central on NBC

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

In 2010 Nicki became the first female rap artist to have a #1 album on Billboard since Eve in 1999, and she makes us want to swim in the money like Uncle Scrooge on Duck Tales.

If I was the ref niggaz would have to give me a back massage every time they missed a free throw.

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

Nicki has been nominated for 10 Grammy Awards, and she blows the whistle…

    The “Itty Bitty Piggy” rapper has won 10 BET Awards and 7 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and we her most when she’s all wet.

    Tap 4 deets. Slummin today. Grindin 🍬

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    Nicki has a penchant for song-stealing feature appearances. She’s sold 60 million singles worldwide as a guest star, and she really knows how to fill out a pair of jeans.

    Happy 4th of July 💥🇺🇸💥

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    We salute the fact that Nicki Minaj out-rapped legendary MCs like Jay-Z and Pusha T on Kanye West’s hit single “Monster”, and we’re almost certain that patriotic punanny will set of fireworks.

    👀

    A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

    During Super Bowl XLVI Nicki performed with the iconic Madonna and M.I.A., and them thangs are on GLOW!

