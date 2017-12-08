Fat Joe Joins ‘Everyday Struggle’ To Talk Gentrification In Puerto Rico And Plane Convos With Spike Lee [Video]

Fat Joe Is The Latest Guest To Join Everyday Struggle

Bronx legend Fat Joe joined Everyday Struggle today to discuss his new music and everything else going on in the world around him. Joe talks about how he got his role in Spike Lee’s new Netflix series “She’s Gotta Have It” after meeting the director on a plane from New York to Los Angeles. Of course the rapper comments on the Cam’ron vs Mase beef along with Remy Ma’s ongoing issues with Nicki Minaj.

Fat Joe has been one of the most active supporters of Puerto Rico, especially since Hurricane Maria–he voices his fears of the natives moving away and people buying and gentrifying the property left behind.