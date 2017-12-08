Habitual Liar CRYrese Reportedly Pleaded To Reunite With Norma Gibson Before Marrying His 46% Black Queen

Baby Mama Drama: Norma Gibson Source Debunk Tyrese’s Green Card Claims

Tyrese got caught in another one of his lies. Page Six is reporting that a source close to his ex-wife Norma Gibson is debunking his claim to have never really loved her and only marrying her to “stay in the country”.

In a recent interview with Rickey Smiley, Tyrese said that Norma, who is originally from London, and his nuptials were ingenuine because he only married her so she can get a green card.

“We had an angel, but I married you to keep you in the country. I never married you because I was happily married,” Tyrese said in the interview. “You’re from London. I married you because we had a baby on the way and I had to do whatever I had to do so I’m not traveling all the way to London just to spend quality time with my baby. So now you’re running around painting this picture, like we was [whistles ‘Bridal Chorus’], like bro we got married and there was like seven people there. Like, I am the most flashiest, flamboyant dude other than Floyd Mayweather. I am the flashiest. There’s nothing about me that’s low-key and quiet. You know that I married her to keep her in the country.”

Norma’s close friend tells Page Six, Tyrese is a gahdamn lie.

“He’s lying as always,” the source said. “He tried to get her back before he was engaged … He’s furious she wouldn’t come back to him.”

Tyrese and his new wife Samantha were married on February 14th, 2017.

Do YOU think Tyrese is just salty she didn’t give him another chance?