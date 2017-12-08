Lil B Has A New Cooking Show Called, ‘Food Makes Me Happy’

Lil B Previews His Upcoming Show, Food Makes Me Happy

Though Lil B isn’t a traditional cook, rappers getting food shows is pretty much a fad of it’s own by now. He’s famous for popularizing his very own “cooking” dance, but now the outspoken musician is the host o his very own cooking show titled, Food Makes Me Happy.

Each episode of the show will feature Lil B cooking alongside famous chefs, and the dishes will then be critiqued by social media influencers. It is set to premiere onDecember 9  and will be available for your viewing pleasure on AwesomenessTV’s YouTube channel.

