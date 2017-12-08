BlackGirlMagic Vanessa Bell Calloway Hosts ‘The Black Women Film Network’ Holiday Party

On the party scene…

Black Women Film Network Holiday Party

Earlier this week a bevy of black women gathered to celebrate accomplishments in film. The Black Women Film Network (BWFN) held its annual holiday party hosted by Vanessa Bell Calloway at Atlanta’s latest hot-spot REVEL.

Over 400 guests came out on a rainy Tuesday to celebrate and to meet the party’s host who plays the lead character “Lady Ella” on Bounce’s original series “Saints & Sinners.” She shared words of wisdom with the audience, including the mantra “Stay ready, so you can be ready!”

The evening also included a special presentation of the new digital video platform, THEA, by ChooseATL executive director Kate Atwood. Chef Mark Brown prepared delicious appetizers for the event. DJ Bomshell Boogie kept the energy high while Red Carpet Express provided a fun, prop-filled photo booth.

Additional attendees included fellow “Saints & Sinners” actress Jasmine Burke…

stylist Gocha Hawkins…

11Alive reporter/anchor bae Francesca Amiker…

Keenya Hill (“America’s Next Top Model” Cycle 4), model/TV personality Sincerely Ward…

and “Sister Circle Live” co-host Kiana Dancie.

The party was sponsored by Nationwide, ChooseATL, Aspire Premium Hair and Southern Edge Sweet Tea Vodka.

To register for the upcoming BWFN Summit 2018 on March 9-10 in Atlanta, visit BWFNSummit2018.eventbrite.com. To submit your short film for consideration in the BWFN Short Film Competition, visit FilmFreeway.com/BlackWomenFilmNetwork.

More photos on the flip.

James Pray