No Shock There: Pedo Politician Roy Moore Says Explicitly That America Was “Great” During Slavery

Roy Moore Says America Was Great When Blacks Were Enslaved<

As you might have heard, a probable pedophiliac and likely racist is running for a Senate seat in Alabama.

Roy Moore has been under fire for the last month or more behind accusations that he dated several teenage girls when he was well into his 30s. The deplorable part of Roy Moore that hasn’t been as talked about are his TERRIBLE views on race.

Since Donald’s #MAGA campaign slogan went bigot-viral in 2016, people have been asking the question: “When exactly was America great?”.

Peep the answer Roy Moore gave when an Black person asked Moore this very question at a rally in Florence, Alabama recently via the Los Angeles Times:

“I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another…. Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

Even. Though. We. Had. Slavery.

So basically, America was “great” despite the fact that Black people were in chains, raped, beaten and treated like animals. Don’t let any of that distract you from the fact that America was “great” back then.

F**k Roy Moore and anyone who votes for him.