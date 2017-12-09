Here’s What Happened When It Snowed In Atlanta AND Houston (At The SAME DAMN TIME)

ok THIS is y y’all don’t need snow in atlanta.. don’t know how to act lol pic.twitter.com/wO3CabAFGi — james (@phantom___1) December 9, 2017

Atlanta AND Houston Are Snowed In & It’s Hilarious

Here we are just two weeks from 2018 and 2017 is STILL on its WORST behavior based on the never-ending snowfall that shut down Atlanta AND Houston (at the SAME DAMN TIME) in an unprecedented weather remix that sparked hilarious chaos from Trill Town to A-Town, USA.

When I see 3 drops of snow in Atlanta pic.twitter.com/bykP0TfzA2 — I pull up widda 🍋 (@vivalavulgar) December 8, 2017

Peep the hilarious Atlanta/Houston snow hysteria on the flip.