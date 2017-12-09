Say What??? Chris Bosh’s Mother Named As Suspect In Drug Trafficking Sting

Chris Bosh’s Mother Freida Suspected Of Drug Trafficking

A home belonging to Chris Bosh was raided by the DeSoto Police Department in a drug trafficking investigation…but the name on the warrant is the biggest shocker here of all.

According to TMZ, one of the suspects named on police warrants was Freida Bosh, the NBA All-Star’s mother.

Law enforcement reports removing “a large amount of drug paraphernalia…consistent with narcotics trafficking” from the residence. Based on their findings, they believe that crack and heroin were being funneled through the home in some manner.

Neither Freida nor anyone else has been arrested at this point. Fortunately (for Chris at least), officials do not believe that the ball player has any connection to the drug activity going on in the home whatsoever, so he’s not a subject of their investigation.

SMH! Jeez, you would think Bosh made enough money over the course of his career that his mother wouldn’t feel the need to resort to pushing weight on the side.

