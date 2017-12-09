Will You Be Wearing? “LHHNY’s” Tara Wallace Drops New Wig Line “WowEbony”

Author & Reality Star Talks Holiday Plans & New Hair Line

Although you may not have seen her on TV recently, “Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Tara Wallace has been busy behind the scenes as of late.

Besides raising her three sons with her on/off partner rapper Peter Gunz, Wallace has partnered with WowEbony Hair to launch a range of affordable wigs and hair pieces.

Wallace is the new brand ambassador for the WowEbony Line, and said the range gives every woman a chance to feel beautiful for less.

“It becomes such a struggle to keep up,” she said, “so I think this offers another affordable option to get yourself together without killing yourself, and just in time for the holidays.”

We sat down with Wallace at the hair line launch in NYC, where she explained why she wanted to get into the hair care industry as well as her plans for Christmas with her three boys.

BOSSIP: What is WowEbony and why did you want to get involved with the line?

TW: “It’s an affordable wig line to help women attain the beauty looks that they want that’s quality without breaking the bank. They’ve gotta pay for after school. They’ve gotta pay for daycare. If you have multiple kids, it’s just so much stuff…Being on ‘Love & Hip Hop,’ I get a discounted rate because of the followers I have. The everyday woman may not get that. Who can really afford a $500 hairdo?”

BOSSIP: Are you ready for Christmas? Did you get your tree?

TW: “We always get a real tree, but this year we’re doing something different. This year we’re getting a smaller tree. I normally get the tree so big that we have to run a saw from Home Depot to get it down. My eyes are bigger than my living room. Even when I had a tiny basement apartment, I had to get another saw! But this year we’re gonna get the tree, let it sit for a day, and then spend the weekend decorating it. I want my kids to have that. It’s important to me that my kids have this tradition, and that it’s something we do together.”

BOSSIP: What is Christmas Day like at your house?

TW: “Well, I’m always exhausted, first of all. The kids are up early. They are super excited. We always try to videotape them getting out of bed and going into the living room….Gunner, he’s gonna be two in February, so now he understands the meaning of Christmas. He understands toys at this point, even more than (older brother) Jameson did when he was his age, because he has older brothers. He wants to do what they’re doing. We have this little thing we do, we give him a controller, we turn it off and as the other boys are playing, he thinks he’s playing! He’s so serious! He sits in his chair, and if someone gets knocked down, he’s like ‘Woah!'”

