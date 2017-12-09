Cotdammit, Mrs. Carter! Queen Tiddayoncé’s Lookin’ Thicker Than A Texas Ribeye In New IG Pics

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:51pm PST

Image via Instagram/WENN

Beyoncé Shares New Instagram Pic That Put Her Fineness On Display

Baby weight might be the greatest thing to ever happen in life.

Obviously, pregnancy is a difficult thing for a vast majority of women, but we’ll be damned if it hasn’t exponentially increased Beyoncé‘s already out-of-this-world “WOW” factor.

Mrs. Carter posted some photos from her appearance at Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Awards and as her viral meme says, God is real.

