DJ Mustard Was Detained By Police At LAX After Finding A Gun In His Friend’s Luggage

DJ Mustard Was Detained In Los Angeles

DJ Mustard was on his way to Salt Lake City, Utah for a leg of his tour when he got into some trouble, according to TMZ. The producer was going through security at LAX when a TSA employee found a gun in the carry-on baggage of one of the people Mustard was traveling with. It was a loaded .22 semi-automatic handgun.

Though TMZ reported that the pair allegedly walked away without the bag, they were then later detained by police. Sources told the publication that after viewing security footage, the police concluded that the bag and gun both belonged to the DJ’s friend.

DJ Mustard was eventually released, but his friend was not so lucky, and ended up getting arrested. The producer was set to perform in Salt Lake City but had to postpone the show due to being detained and presumably missing his flight because of it.