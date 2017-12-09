Actor Harold Perrineau Speaks Out On The Rape Of His Daughter Aurora By “Girls” Writer, And Has THIS To Say To Lena Dunham

Harold Perrineau Speaks Out On His Daughter’s Sexual Assault

Harold Perrineau, best known for his roles in The Best Man movies, Claws, Lost, and Romeo + Juliet among countless others, remained largely silent when news broke last month that his eldest daughter Aurora was sexually assaulted by Girls writer Murray Miller while working on the show at age 17.

The actor even remained silent as “feminist” Lena Dunham publicly called his daughter a liar and defended her rapist…despite previously stating that women who make these accusations should be believed for speaking their truths. Funny how the rhetoric changes when it’s a woman of color making the accusations, huh?

Either way, Harold has finally decided the time is right to step up to his daughter’s defense…and says that while he is disgusted by how the situation was handled and brokenhearted by the fact that he was unable to protect his child from assault, he admires her strength and her refusal to remain a victim.

@terrycrews @gabunion @rosemcgowan @halesbells @lupitanyongo @iamjessicabarth @zinziclemmons and my love @auroraperrineau I stand with you! A post shared by Harold Perrineau (@haroldperrineau) on Dec 8, 2017 at 12:39pm PST

And peep his indirect-yet-direct message to Lena and her producer Jenni Konner. They said they had “insider knowledge” that let them know this 17-year-old Black girl was lying on their 35-year-old professional friend. Harold says:

Lastly, to all of you out there that think you can get away with your abuse, and to all of your friends with “insider information” or outside influence, I say let’s let the police do their job. But you should know this…YOU HAVE F*CKED WITH THE WRONG FAMILY!!! WE STAND UP!!!!

Good for Aurora and her father Harold for refusing to let her rapist or his ‘white feminist’ cronies bully them into silence over what she went through.

