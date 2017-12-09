SZA Talks To MTV About Her Grammy Nominations, Going Platinum, And Women In Music [Video]

SZA Talks About Her Recent Grammy Nominations With MTV

SZA recently sat down with MTV News, talking about everything from her recent Grammy nominations and her record “The Weekend” going platinum without even being a single. The songstress also talks about two videos she has coming out very soon, one of which she’s working on with Solange, and the other being a video for her track “Doves In The Wind” with her labelmate Kendrick Lamar.

She talks about her resolutions for 2018, and her resolution for the year being to completely kick her anxiety to the curb. SZA also continually mentions how strange it is that she’s in the position that she’s gotten to right now, seeing as her time sleeping on other people’s futon’s is not so far-removed from her mind just yet.