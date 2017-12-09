Derrick Rose And Alaina Anderson Hold Their Shower To Celebrate Baby Rose

Derrick Rose Celebrates Baby Shower With GF

Alaina Anderson, girlfriend of basketball superstar Derrick Rose, announced that she was pregnant back in the middle of November by posting some photos of her bump to Instagram. When she announced the pregnancy a month ago, she was already 6 months pregnant, so the baby can be expected to arrive very early in 2018. Though she never necessarily confirmed that the baby was D Rose’s throughout the span of all of her bump photos, that fact is pretty clear now due to her latest pictures.

Anderson posted two different pics with her soon-to-be baby daddy, and they were taken at the baby shower. From the stamp in the bottom corner of the photo, it seems that the expecting pair held their baby shower back on December 3, even though she’s just now posting pictures.

✨CELEBRATING BABY ROSE✨ Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate with us & for all the love & wishes! Lots of pictures & videos coming! 🤰🏼🌹🍼✨ A post shared by Alaina A. Anderson (@alainataughtyou) on Dec 8, 2017 at 5:19pm PST

The couple is looking super excited for the arrival of Baby Rose in their photos, so it looks like all is good on the home front. Congrats to the happy couple on their quickly approaching bundle o’ joy.