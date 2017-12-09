How Sweet: Nas Wishes His Around-The-Way Queen Nicki Minaj A Happy Birthday

Nas Wishes Nicki Minaj A Happy B-Day

Nicki Mi-Nas is still going strong. The OG Queens emcee wished his modern day hip-hop Queen a happy birthday. Nicki Minaj fans actually bullied Nas in his comment until he posted up his around-the-way bae on her 35th B-day. He finally caved in with this first post for inflated cakes Queen Ms. Minaj.

Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj

Nas doesn’t seem like the type for overt public adornment, so this was his best way of saying Nicki is still my boo.

Queens Get The MFkN Money! Happy Birthday To The QUEEN OF NY / HIP HOP @nickiminaj A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Nas gave Nick another shout out hours later. Seems like he’s feeling her verse on this Lil Uzi remix record. Maybe she’s rapping about him?

BDAY VIBES A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:16pm PST

Are we feeling these two as a couple still???