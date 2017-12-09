We’re Supposed To Care? R. Kelly Gives Us A Sympathy Tour Of His Burglarized Alleged Sex Slave Quarters

- By Bossip Staff
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Singer R. Kelly performs in concert during the '12 Nights Of Christmas' tour at Kings Theatre on December 17, 2016 in the Brooklyn borough New York City.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

R. Kelly Shows Footage Of Wipe-Out Crib After Robbery

The Piped Piper has been robbed! And now he’s crying about it to fans on instagram. Take a look:

…Still encouraged. Still blessed.

As we reported before, an associate of R. Kelly named Alfonso Walker allegedly took everything — furniture, knick-knacks, the whole nine – out of Kelly’s Johns Creek home around November 26th while the singer was on tour in New Orleans.

A maid came to clean the home and discovered that the home was completely cleared out. A neighbor reported having seen several men loading furniture and other personal belongings into a moving truck.

Welp! He spent all those year allegedly robbing women of their innocence, how does is feel jack-azz?

