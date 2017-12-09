We’re Supposed To Care? R. Kelly Gives Us A Sympathy Tour Of His Burglarized Alleged Sex Slave Quarters

R. Kelly Shows Footage Of Wipe-Out Crib After Robbery

The Piped Piper has been robbed! And now he’s crying about it to fans on instagram. Take a look:

…Still encouraged. Still blessed. A post shared by R Kelly (@rkelly) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

As we reported before, an associate of R. Kelly named Alfonso Walker allegedly took everything — furniture, knick-knacks, the whole nine – out of Kelly’s Johns Creek home around November 26th while the singer was on tour in New Orleans.

A maid came to clean the home and discovered that the home was completely cleared out. A neighbor reported having seen several men loading furniture and other personal belongings into a moving truck.

Welp! He spent all those year allegedly robbing women of their innocence, how does is feel jack-azz?