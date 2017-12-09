Brooklyn Ex-Con Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His Adoptive Mother After Reportedly Screaming, “I Killed This B—h”

Man Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering His Adoptive Mother

An ex-con pleaded not guilty Friday after being accused of murdering his adoptive mother and later ransacking her home in Brooklyn. Jayvon Mulzac was arrested on assumption of binding his 70-year-old adoptive mother Noreen Mulzac with electrical cords and a dog leash, then strangling her to death on July 17, according to prosecutors.

The 28-year-old was previously arrested twice in August for disturbing the peace and breaking and entering in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. When Mulzac was arrested, it was reported by a local paper that he yelled things including, “I killed this b—h” and “I’m going to kill again.”

Mulzac was shipped back to Brooklyn Thursday to face a judge, who ordered him to be held without bail after his arraignment on murder charges. Prosecutors have said they concluded Mulzac was indeed at his mother’s house the day of the killing, and even later used her cell phone. The retired nurse’s cause of death was due to ligature strangulation.