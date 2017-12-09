He Ain’t Isht: French Montana Drags Lira Galore’s Poon Over Light-Hearted Joke

French Montana Embarrassingly Puts Lira Galore’s Box Down Over Joke

There’s always that one person that goes embarrassingly too far when you joke around with them in public.

This seems to be French Montana and the victim of his sh-t talk is Lira Galore. French posted up of photo of himself dressed head to toe in an African print outfit and some hard toe shoes. Folks in the comments seemed to either love the look or clown him and French says nothing.

Then Lira Galore, the ex-girlfriend of rapper Rick Ross came into his comment jokingly and it went terribly left…take a look.

Ballerific Comment Creepin 🌾👀🌾 #FrenchMontana #LiraGalore #commentcreepin A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Dec 9, 2017 at 7:05am PST

Yikes! Folks are in French’s comment saying he wasn’t right to go for her like that!

2raspberrieskushWhat’s wrong with @lira_galore box french? Nothing except you ain’t had it? All the industry girls won’t even claim you beyond a brother so was really really wrong? Probably them shoes just like she said 😂

SMH. Thoughts?