Racists Are Dumb As Hell: Canadian Curdled Poutine Cup Attacks Spanish-Speaking Family “WE HAVE ISIS!” [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Image via Getty
Canadian Man Accuses Spanish-Speaking Family Of Being ISIS
People who hate other groups of people are stupid as hell. Not only because they inexplicably despise and generalize entire demographics, but because they are actually too stupid to even know who they hate.
Take this bat-weilding Canadian gentleman who is now viral thanks to his misapplied hate speech.
His name is Mark Philips, he’s 36-years old and he thinks that people who speak Spanish are terrorist who rep the ISIS gang…
We wanna shoot this guy in the kneecap SO bad. SMFH.