Lil Peep’s Cause Of Death Revealed By Toxicology…But Was He Given Lethal Fake Xanax By A Fan? [Video]

Lil Peep’s Cause Of Death Revealed

The toxicology report on the death of up-and-coming rapper Lil Peep is in…and to no surprise, drugs were the culprit.

The “shocking” part of all this is that, according to E!News, the rapper passed from a deadly dosage of both Xanax and Fentanyl, a substance known to be exponentially more dangerous than heroin. Mixing the two drugs can result in respiratory issues, coma, and of course, death.

Peep’s death was ultimately ruled accidental. However, fans suspect that Peep had no idea that he was ingesting Fentanyl alongside his Xanax — alleging that he was given a “fake” batch of pills by a fan close to him.

TMZ reports that the fan in question, Mariah Bons, is under police investigation after a series of texts surfaced from shortly after she visited Peep’s tour bus, reporting to have gotten him so high with drugs she provided to him that he couldn’t wake up…

YouTube/Getty