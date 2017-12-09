Arrests: Step-Father Kills Toddler For Not Putting On Her Pajamas

This is so sad. What is wrong with people???

The Jasper County Prosecutor’s office has filed two charges against 22-year-old Jalen Vaden: Abuse or Neglect of a Child Resulting in Death, a felony; and Second Degree Murder.

According to police, Vaden was the boyfriend of Kyle’s mom. Investigators describe Vaden as a “live-in boyfriend.”

According to investigators, Vaden was upset that Kyle hadn’t put on her pajamas, as he told her to do. Investigators say Vaden threw Kyle to the floor, causing her to hit her head on the floor.

Investigators say “a short time later,” Kyle left her bedroom without her pajamas. Investigators say “short time later,” Vaden threw Kyle on her bed.

Investigators say “a short time later,” Vaden still saw Kyle wasn’t wearing her pajamas as instructed, so he again threw Kyle to her bed. According to Investigators, “Vaden then grabbed (Kyle’s) leg, ‘tossing’ her ‘face first’ onto the floor.”

Investigators say Vaden then left Kyle’s bedroom, returning a short time later to find Kyle bleeding and unresponsive.

Kyle was transported to Children’s Mercy in Kansas City, where she later died. Investigators say an autopsy revealed the cause of her death was head injury.

Carl Junction’s police chief says Kyle’s mother has been cleared of any wrongdoing.