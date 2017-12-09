A Disney Music Executive Has Been Charged With Sexually Abusing Two Girls, Ages 11 And 15

Disney Exect Charged With Child Sexual Abuse

The director of music publishing at Disney, Jon Heely, has been charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse. The 58-year-old has been accused of sexually abusing two underage girls approximately 10 years ago. Allegedly, Heely victimized the first girl when she was 15, and according to the charges, he began abusing the second when she was just 11, which continued until she was 15.

A Disney spokesman said in a statement that the company suspended Heely on Friday after being informed of the charges. An excerpt from the statement reads: “Immediately upon learning of this situation tonight, he has been suspended without pay until the matter is resolved by the courts.”

The executive was arrested back in November, but booking records indicate that he was later released on $150,000 bail. On Wednesday, prosecutors charged him with three counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday and is due back in court on January 10, facing up to nine years and three months in prison if convicted.

Heely has been with Disney since 1981.