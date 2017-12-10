Draya Gets Dragged, Ep. 39: Even Though She Hates Signing Things, Someone Got Draya To Sign Off On These “F.A.G.S” Sweatshirts

Draya Michele’s New Clothing Line Features Some Interesting Graphics

Here we are once again…squinting intently at some screenshots from Draya Michele’s social media….hoping it’s all an illusion.

Though the former Basketball Wives star is most definitely fine as hell, she’s made a habit out of proving almost on the daily that she’s not the sharpest tool in the shed. Only a few days after her intense dragging for doing the neglectric slide on her child’s homework, she decided to pick her shovel right back up and dig up an even deeper hole to jump into.

Draya just recently started posting about her newly resurrected clothing line, affectionately called FineAssGirls. That’s all fine and dandy in theory, but she just started publicizing pictures of product and uhhhhh….there seems to have been a major oversight between the walls of her offices.

Plenty of companies are referred to by their shorter acronyms, and it looks like Draya took a page out of that book for her latest endeavor. There’s NASA, BMW, and now we’ve got…wait, what? A whole team of people didn’t realize that “F.A.G.S” is extremely offensive to put on all of their products?

And we all know Draya reads her comments, so you can’t believe that she didn’t see ANY of the comments informing her that her clothing logo is also a homophobic slur. MA’AM.

Uhhhh has anyone told Draya about her clothes’ initials??? pic.twitter.com/aSczqL1Znv — Official Wardell Stephen Curry Stan Acct 🇲🇽🇵🇷 (@__jay__g) December 9, 2017

What did we all learn here today? Not all acronyms are good acronyms, kids. Now go get your mom to sign off on your homework so we know you’ve learned your lesson. Wait….