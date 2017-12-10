Proud Papa: Chad Johnson’s Family Photos With 7 Of His 8 Kids Include His Rarely Seen 1-Year-Old
Chad Johnson’s Baby Mother Shares Family Photos
Chad Johnson is a proud dad and he’s got the precious family photos to prove it. The footballer formerly known as Ochocinco recently posed for some uber cute Johnson family pictures that were surprisingly not shared by him.
Instead, they were sent out by Lexi Elaine, the woman he quietly welcomed a baby girl with in 2016.
Their adorable daughter Cheyenne can be seen being held up by one of her brothers in the Johnson family pics.
Unfortunately for Lexi a.k.a Seksi Leksi, some people are BIG mad that she shared the wholesome photos before Ochocinco did. Furthermore, some people are questioning why Johnson’s other baby girl wasn’t present in the pics.
If you can remember Chad previously dated Crystal Bates a.k.a Barbie Bates and welcomed a baby girl with her in 2015. They broke up however in March of this year and their daughter Kennedi is nowhere to be found in the photos.
Welp. We exclusively reported that back in March Chad was ordered to pay Lexi child support and legal fees.
Despite the drama, Chad’s children are uber precious—congrats proud papa!
More photos on the flip.
Although they’ve broken up, Chad recently supported Crystal Bates’ makeup line launch.
Congratulations to the queen @barbie_bates_ on today’s release of her cosmetic line @cryscosmetics, i myself will be doing a full review on her product as i use my kids as muses & apply lashes, highlights & different shades of lipstick on Instagram live tomorrow at noon, this wouldn’t be possible if i didn’t have 85 kids. Follow @cryscosmetics & visit shopcryscosmetics.com ®️