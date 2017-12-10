Proud Papa: Chad Johnson’s Family Photos With 7 Of His 8 Kids Include His Rarely Seen 1-Year-Old

By Bossip Staff
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

In celebrity seed news…

Chad Johnson’s Baby Mother Shares Family Photos

Chad Johnson is a proud dad and he’s got the precious family photos to prove it. The footballer formerly known as Ochocinco recently posed for some uber cute Johnson family pictures that were surprisingly not shared by him.

Instead, they were sent out by Lexi Elaine, the woman he quietly welcomed a baby girl with in 2016.

Their adorable daughter Cheyenne can be seen being held up by one of her brothers in the Johnson family pics.

"The Johnsons" ❤ #bunchofgoofballs #gorgeouskids #melaninpoppin

A post shared by Lexi Elaine (@_seksileksi) on

Unfortunately for Lexi a.k.a Seksi Leksi, some people are BIG mad that she shared the wholesome photos before Ochocinco did. Furthermore, some people are questioning why Johnson’s other baby girl wasn’t present in the pics.

😂 ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ Melanin poppin

A post shared by Lexi Elaine (@_seksileksi) on

If you can remember Chad previously dated Crystal Bates a.k.a Barbie Bates and welcomed a baby girl with her in 2015. They broke up however in March of this year and their daughter Kennedi is nowhere to be found in the photos.

Like ian got my hitter to the left of me… 😬 (Always tryna be seen 🙄😭)

A post shared by 💫Crys💫 (@barbie_bates_) on

Welp. We exclusively reported that back in March Chad was ordered to pay Lexi child support and legal fees.

Despite the drama, Chad’s children are uber precious—congrats proud papa!

More photos on the flip.

•Baby Cheyenne• #Cheyenne #ElainaRae #mylove #lilchocolatemuffin #imagine #blessed #thankful

A post shared by Lexi Elaine (@_seksileksi) on

