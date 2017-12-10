Celebrity Seeds: Ludacris Celebrates Daughter Cai’s 4th Birthday

- By Bossip Staff
Donna Permell/@primephocus

Happy Birthay Cai Bridges! Luda’s Little Girl Turns Four

Happy Birthday to Ludacris’ middle daughter, Cai Bella Bridges, who celebrated turning four this week with a Trolls themed party.

Ludacris took to Instagram to celebrate his precious Princess!

Looks like Eudoxie knows how to throw a lit kids party.

Hit the flip for Eudoxie’s birthday dedication to Cai

Eudoxie posted this photo of a baby Cai to Instagram. Cai is Luda’s daughter who was conceived when the rapper and his now-wife were briefly broken up. Despite a somewhat rocky start, the Bridges have fully embraced their blended family, as evidencd by Eudoxie’s posts…

Princess Poppy and princess Cai/Poppy. Happy 4th birthday Cai!!! ❤️

Beautiful party and family. Happy Birthday Cai.

Cai’s mom Tamika also posted about baby girl’s birthday, hit the flip to see

Happy Pre Bday Baby!!! Mommy loves youuuu❤️❤️❤️!!!

Sing it baby ❤️❤️ #bestbirthdaymorningever #snow2017

It definitely seems like Tamika, Luda and Eudoxie have gotten the co-parenting in a good place. Cai’s definitely blessed and a blessing and she deserves to be raised drama free… Glad the adults worked out their issues!

