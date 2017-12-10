Celebrity Seeds: Ludacris Celebrates Daughter Cai’s 4th Birthday
Happy Birthday to Ludacris’ middle daughter, Cai Bella Bridges, who celebrated turning four this week with a Trolls themed party.
You’ve changed my life in so many ways and I can’t believe another year has flown by! You always make us all proud in everything you do. Happy birthday, my little achiever. Continue dreaming big! Continue being curious because that’s what will take you to so many places remember that. Daddy Loves you! Now it’s Party time. 🎉🎊 #4yearsyoung Cai Bridges 🙏🏽
Ludacris took to Instagram to celebrate his precious Princess!
Looks like Eudoxie knows how to throw a lit kids party.
Hit the flip for Eudoxie’s birthday dedication to Cai
From the first time I met you, you were only 2 months old and I knew you were sent on this earth for a purpose. I can’t believe time has flown this fast and we are now celebrating your 4th birthday. You have been a blessing to our family and I’m happy to be your bonus Maman. I love you Cai Bridges! ❤️🙏🏽
Eudoxie posted this photo of a baby Cai to Instagram. Cai is Luda’s daughter who was conceived when the rapper and his now-wife were briefly broken up. Despite a somewhat rocky start, the Bridges have fully embraced their blended family, as evidencd by Eudoxie’s posts…
Beautiful party and family. Happy Birthday Cai.
Cai’s mom Tamika also posted about baby girl’s birthday, hit the flip to see
My dearest Baby, even though Mommy had to cancel your birthday breakfast/brunch party due to the weather this am I’m very happy you and I got to celebrate together anyway! Annnnd you also get to have an awesome party at your dad’s house today too!! Happy Birthday my love!! You are truly a gift sent straight from heaven and I thank God every day for the blessing that is youuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️!! #aintnosnowgonstopmybaby #shecelebrateallweek🤣
It definitely seems like Tamika, Luda and Eudoxie have gotten the co-parenting in a good place. Cai’s definitely blessed and a blessing and she deserves to be raised drama free… Glad the adults worked out their issues!