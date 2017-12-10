We Love This Song! R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Hostage Châteaus Got ROBBED & The Reactions Are P E T T Y

Me, upon finding out R. Kelly apparently got his house ransacked and robbed by his victims. pic.twitter.com/FWkEULxWBS — Do the Hoemo (@_hoemo) December 10, 2017

R. Kelly Got Robbed & Petty Twitter Pettied

Legendary R&B GAWD-turned-(alleged) underage-girl-lusting-sicko R. Kelly discovered two of his Atlanta-area properties CLEANED OUT and scurried to the internet for sympathy in a delicious moment of pure karma that sparked hilariously petty reactions across Twitter.

I heard R Kelly got robbed of everything a couple days ago. pic.twitter.com/mAedcdefVi — Mellywise (@JamelleMyBelle) December 8, 2017

