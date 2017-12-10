We Love This Song! R. Kelly’s Alleged Sex Hostage Châteaus Got ROBBED & The Reactions Are P E T T Y
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 20
❯
❮
R. Kelly Got Robbed & Petty Twitter Pettied
Legendary R&B GAWD-turned-(alleged) underage-girl-lusting-sicko R. Kelly discovered two of his Atlanta-area properties CLEANED OUT and scurried to the internet for sympathy in a delicious moment of pure karma that sparked hilariously petty reactions across Twitter.
Peep the pettiest reactions to R. Kelly’s robbery on the flip.