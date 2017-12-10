SMH: Woman Bites Off Ex-Boyfriend’s Testicle After He Refuses To Have A Threesome With Her
Woman Says She Bit Off A Testicle In Self Defense, Court Says Otherwise
A woman bit off her ex-boyfriend’s testicle after he refused to have a threesome with her, according to new reports. 43-year-old Nunzia Del Viscio claims that she was acting in self-defense when she bit off a piece of her ex’s manhood, but a court still found her guilty of assault and ordered her to pay a $670 compensation, Scottish outlet STV reported.
Del Viscio had been out partying — consuming cocaine and a cocktail of other drugs — with her former boyfriend, Marcello Palma, before returning with him to a friend’s apartment, the outlet reported. After their pals went to bed, she allegedly came into her ex’s room naked and demanded a threesome with her former lover.When he said no, she began destroying the bedroom and when Palma insisted that she leave, that’s when the argument got intensified.
Palma said, “We were insulting each other and she came against me and bit my left testicle. I threw two or three punches and had a finger in her eye to push her away. She drew her head back and my testicle came out.” Cops found Del Viscio in the apartment with blood on her teeth — as well as injuries to her eyes and bruising to her face. Her ex admitted to causing her injuries, but also pleaded self defense.
In addition to her $670 fine, Del Viscio was ordered to stay home between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for 6 months.