SMH: Woman Bites Off Ex-Boyfriend’s Testicle After He Refuses To Have A Threesome With Her

Woman Says She Bit Off A Testicle In Self Defense, Court Says Otherwise

A woman bit off her ex-boyfriend’s testicle after he refused to have a threesome with her, according to new reports. 43-year-old Nunzia Del Viscio claims that she was acting in self-defense when she bit off a piece of her ex’s manhood, but a court still found her guilty of assault and ordered her to pay a $670 compensation, Scottish outlet STV reported.

Del Viscio had been out partying — consuming cocaine and a cocktail of other drugs — with her former boyfriend, Marcello Palma, before returning with him to a friend’s apartment, the outlet reported. After their pals went to bed, she allegedly came into her ex’s room naked and demanded a threesome with her former lover.When he said no, she began destroying the bedroom and when Palma insisted that she leave, that’s when the argument got intensified.