Call Melania: Ex-Fox News Host Says Deplorable Dorito Dust In Chief Tried To Kiss Her

Here we go again…

Juliet Huddy Says Donald Trump Tried To Kiss Her

A former Fox News anchor is putting the deplorable dorito dust in chief on blast. Juliet Huddy recently revealed that Trump tried to kiss her in an elevator shorlty after her married White House hostage First Lady Melania Trump.

Huddy relayed the story on “Mornin!!! with Bill Schulz” on compoundmedia.com and dished on the moment that p**y grabbing Sunkist Stalin thought he had a chance.

“He took me for lunch at Trump Tower, just us two. He said goodbye to me in an elevator while his security guy was there, rather than kiss me on the cheek he leaned in to kiss me on the lips,” said Huddy according to PageSix. “I wasn’t offended, I was kind of like, ‘Oh my god’.” She said she went to meet a friend and Trump then invited them both back to see “The Apprentice” set, “And everything was copacetic after that.”

Re: @PageSix story: Yes, it's true. And though I'm offended by his comments on 'other matters' – as I said on @77WABCradio & @BillSchulz's show yesterday – I was neither threatened nor offended in elevator. End of story. Now, plz let me get back to @TheCrownNetflix. — Juliet Huddy (@JulietHuddyTV) December 9, 2017

You weren’t offended Juliet? After that deplorable dustbin put himself THAT close to your face? Psssh please.

Huddy also added that Trump later appeared on her Fox News chat and joked about her giving him the Mutumbo finger;

“I hit on her but she blew me off,” said Cheeto Cretin.

Huddy also allegedly received a settlement after she made a complaint against Bill O’Reilly.

What’s wrong with these depraved deplorables?