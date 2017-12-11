RHOA: The Shadiest Reality Show Wedding Of All Time Caused Twitter To Explode With Shade

Kenya’s Wedding Celebration Shade

Well here we are. Kenya finally had her wedding celebration, everyone! Of course, the result was a shady backstabbing, insulting mess of a party. The cast came for Kenya behind her back. Kandi was calling people chunky. And Twitter was calling everyone out in spectacular fashion.

I respect Cynthia for leaving the table if the girls are going to talk about Kenya. A friend is either going to say stop talking about my friend — or leave the conversation. #RHOA — Baby Bye (@1BabyBye) December 11, 2017

So take a look at all the dragging that took place, leaving no one safe.