The Walking Dead Had A SHOCKING Death That Turned The Internet Upside Down

The Walking Dead’s Shocking Death

Are you still watching The Walking Dead? We know their ratings are struggling these days so you may have stepped away. Whatever the case, we’re sure all of America is going to care about the shocking death from last night’s midseason finale. One of the OG characters appears to be dead. You know The Walking Dead is all about shock twists so this may not be the case, but it sure does look bad. Hit the flip for the SPOILER and reactions.