BlackInk Beef: Sky Posts ‘Proof’ Of Dutchess’ Shady Revenge Plot With Her Estranged Son

Sky Calls Out Dutchess For Revenge Plot With Her Son
If you thought things had cooled down between a current “Black Ink Crew” cast member and a former member of the franchise, then you thought wrong.
As previously reported Dutchess who’s no longer on the show was called out after she seemingly hatched a revenge plot against shop manager Sky.
In the season premiere of the new season, Sky was seen breaking down in tears after one of her estranged sons did an interview bashing her at Dutchess’ Charlotte, North Carolina tattoo shop.
According to Dutchess, however, she had NOTHING to do with it
“I have receipts and proof of it all! Producers paid for this interview! The son was there with his FATHER!”
I want to be completely clear I have receipts and proof of it all! Producers paid for this interview! The son was there with his FATHER who advised the interview! The whole interview is available on this is 50 where u see the parts @bigfishusa avoided to use cause it would defame the lies they tell for story lines! Repost @gossipviv (@get_repost) ・・・ Ok so my new name is #ThisBitch 😱😨😂 & I've been doing interviews since before there was ever a #BlackInkCrew Y'all mad at my friend #Dutchess @dutchessofink but y'all have no idea she had NOTHING to do with the interview! Skye's ex-mgr set this up! Go after HIM!! #GossipViv #ThisIs50 #ImStillGoingToDoInterviews #NothingStopsThat @jbettis420 @hynaken @kokochanta
But if you ask Sky who was tipped off by Jazzy Jeff of gossip site ItsOnlyEntertainment, Dutchess 100% was involved and there’s a picture to prove it.
“Now The Plot Thickens Bum… Hope You Gotta Plan B @dutchessofink #Iwastrynabenice #SeeYouOneDayBae,” Sky captioned a photo of Dutchess clearly standing next to her estranged son in a parking garage.
Slide Left To Read Bout This Bum🤗 THANK YOU FOR SENDING ME THIS @itsjazzyf Now The Plot Thickens Bum… Hope You Gotta Plan B @dutchessofink #Iwastrynabenice #SeeYouOneDayBae #ImYourKarma #AndYouWasntOnTheShowWhenYouDidThisEither #YouBeenFiredBabe. 😂😂😂😂😂😫😫😫 #KeepDoinInterviews #YouWillNeverAllowMeToSeeYou #IJustWannaTalk😊
People are now DRAGGGGGING Dutchess in Sky’s comments section.
“Hope u catch her one day and mop her,” wrote one BlackInkCrew fan.
“She’s REAL pathetic for that one. Bringing someone’s child into the mix smh….just sad,” added another.
Who do YOU believe in this Sky VS Dutchess beef???
Dutchess is being put on full blast for her alleged actions.
“You be forgetting I see,” wrote her ex-friend Jazzy Jeff. “How is it you had nothing to do with it? Didn’t you start doing business with Sky’s former manager after he was fired for stealing? The two of you did this for revenge. But yet you claim everyone else is mad.”
@dutchessofink you be forgetting I see. How is it you had nothing to do with it? Didn't you start doing business with Sky's former manager after he was fired for stealing? The two of you did this for revenge. But yet you claim everyone else is mad. You know I have all your text messages so I suggest you wave that white flag. You know I'm worse than a savage. You can thank your help for harassing me for what I'm about to reveal as the weeks go on. #BlackInkCrew #Dutchess #DutchessOfInk
Dutchess says she won’t give them the satisfaction of responding.
Sky did her best Dutchess imitation on the show.
Sky said she’ll be in Charlotte next week.
Dutchess has a perfectly good explanation for why she’s been getting attacked.