BlackInk Beef: Sky Posts ‘Proof’ Of Dutchess’ Shady Revenge Plot With Her Estranged Son

Sky Calls Out Dutchess For Revenge Plot With Her Son

If you thought things had cooled down between a current “Black Ink Crew” cast member and a former member of the franchise, then you thought wrong.

As previously reported Dutchess who’s no longer on the show was called out after she seemingly hatched a revenge plot against shop manager Sky.

In the season premiere of the new season, Sky was seen breaking down in tears after one of her estranged sons did an interview bashing her at Dutchess’ Charlotte, North Carolina tattoo shop.

According to Dutchess, however, she had NOTHING to do with it

“I have receipts and proof of it all! Producers paid for this interview! The son was there with his FATHER!”

But if you ask Sky who was tipped off by Jazzy Jeff of gossip site ItsOnlyEntertainment, Dutchess 100% was involved and there’s a picture to prove it.

“Now The Plot Thickens Bum… Hope You Gotta Plan B @dutchessofink #Iwastrynabenice #SeeYouOneDayBae,” Sky captioned a photo of Dutchess clearly standing next to her estranged son in a parking garage.

Rut Roh.

People are now DRAGGGGGING Dutchess in Sky’s comments section.

“Hope u catch her one day and mop her,” wrote one BlackInkCrew fan.

“She’s REAL pathetic for that one. Bringing someone’s child into the mix smh….just sad,” added another.

