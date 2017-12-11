Jesus Fixed It! Peachless Phaedra Parks Says God Delivered Her From #RHOA



Bye Andy!

Phaedra Parks Says She Doesn’t Miss Being On #RHOA

Phaedra Parks says she’s happy to be free from RHOA because of the negative effects it had on her personal life—AND her body. According to the peach free Wilhemina model, the stress of the show at times made her physically ill and she has NO desire to return—despite reports otherwise.

“I have no desire to, I’ve turned the page,” said Phaedra to TMZ. “I love being happy, I love living drama free. “It had a physical effect on me,” she added. “It makes you sick sometimes. any woman that does reality, they should be congratulated and praised.”

Oh and in case you thought it was Andy Cohen who got her booted from the show, Phaedra wants you to know that it was actually the Good Lord above.

“God delivered me, when he sets you free you can’t go back!” said Phaedra.

Jesus fixed it, right Phaedra???

In #losangeles trying to blend in with all these #Christmas trees with my #camouflage @shunmelson dress🌲 now you see me now you don’t 😩📷: @primephocus A post shared by PHAEDRA (@phaedraparks) on Dec 6, 2017 at 8:55am PST

Do YOU think Phaedra Parks is better off without RHOA???