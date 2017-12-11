Bump Coverage: Possibly Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Hides Tummy Full Of Tristan In Oversized Jacket

Khloe Kardashian Hides Possible Baby Bump Under Baggy Jacket

Khloé Kardashian has been keeping a pretty low profile since news broke that she’s toting a tummy full off baller boo thang Tristan Thompson but the reality star was photographed arriving at LAX over the weekend wearing leggings and an oversized camo jacket. While Kim’s had a baby shower and confirmed her surrogacy news and lil sis Kylie has also had her pregnancy confirmed, things haven’t been quite as clear when it comes to Khloe’s pregnancy rumors.

Do you think she’s actually hiding a bump or is this all just a game to keep us guessing?

