Bill Cosby Smirked: Goofy Azz Cops Pop Hannibal Buress In Miami After He Asked For An Uber?

Hannibal Buress Arrested In Miami On BS Charges?

Comedian Hannibal Buress, who famously outed Bill Cosby as a predator, is smiling in his mug shot after being arrested for “disorderly intoxication”. The comedic actor was initially told he was getting popped for trespassing. A passerby filmed the arrest, Buress is bewildered by the cop cuffing him, who didn’t announce he was making an arrest.

Hannibal Buress casually getting arrested at Art Basel for roasting cops 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/43EvB0rx0J — HDLSD (@HDLOSTSOUNDIV) December 10, 2017

In turn, Hannibal explains the cop arresting him is Goofy AF! Probably because he was allegedly asking a cop to call him a uber before he was forced into a police car.

Cop couldn't handle the jokes! They got my mans Hannibal detained!!! @hannibalburess pic.twitter.com/z7fpxoF1ge — Young Saviente (@AForiginal) December 10, 2017

He was booked into a Miami-Dade jail at just before 2 a.m. Sunday and posted bail just before 6 a.m. CBS Miami obtained a copy of his arrest report, and details from police.

Buress approached a police officer, who described the comedian as having “red blood shot eyes and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage,” and asked the officer to call him an Uber, according to an arrest report. After being told by the officer that he couldn’t call an Uber, Buress became angry and belligerent. He was asked to leave the premises but instead Buress walked inside a venue.

Comedian @hannibalburess gets drunk and asks a @MiamiPD officer to call him an Uber. It doesn’t end well although I’m sure it’s going to be a great part of his next HBO special. Arrest report below @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/d4Vze6qRZq — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) December 10, 2017

Welp! Bright side of it all, fans of the comedian had jokes about his arrest. Hit the flip to see!