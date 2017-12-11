Tyrese 2.0: Kevin McCall Denies Denouncing His Beautiful Seed & Beefing With Eva

Kevin McCall Says Beef Between Him And Eva Marcille Is False

Eva Marcille’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child is now denying having any issue with her…he says blogs are making it up. The singer went on social media recently and aired out his frustration after Marcille’s pregnancy announcement. He told folks he had “dodged a bullet”. He then started to sketch over the face of their daughter and delete her off of his social media page, seeming to claim that she doesn’t exist.

He also says that never was the case. Take a look at his IG video explanations below.

While I get ready for this @iamcardib session I had to get this off my chest! I don’t gotta Hate. I make money moves 💰💰💰💰🤫 @theshaderoom @balleralert @thejasminebrand_ 😘 A post shared by KËVÎN MCÇAŁŁ (@kevinmccalljrofficial) on Dec 8, 2017 at 4:54pm PST

Kevin ‘clearing up’ the incident after deleting all of Marley’s photos.

We stand correct…we guess. So we shouldn’t expect any more immature outbursts? SMH.