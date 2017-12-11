Tyrese 2.0: Kevin McCall Denies Denouncing His Beautiful Seed & Beefing With Eva
Kevin McCall Says Beef Between Him And Eva Marcille Is False
Eva Marcille’s ex-boyfriend and father of her child is now denying having any issue with her…he says blogs are making it up. The singer went on social media recently and aired out his frustration after Marcille’s pregnancy announcement. He told folks he had “dodged a bullet”. He then started to sketch over the face of their daughter and delete her off of his social media page, seeming to claim that she doesn’t exist.
He also says that never was the case. Take a look at his IG video explanations below.
Kevin ‘clearing up’ the incident after deleting all of Marley’s photos.
It’s my truth. Not what you want it to be. Deal with it. I’m a boss. You just gotta deal with that in a better way than hate in my comments lol…you show your true colors to the world. We only comment on things we actually like. That’s why u can only put a ❤️ when you like something. Do they have a “do not like button ???” So Be Love o social media get some healing of u hating in people’s comments or speaking on their love life. Lol don’t be fans for too long God made you for more 🙏🏿
We stand correct…we guess. So we shouldn’t expect any more immature outbursts? SMH.