Bafangool! Marinated Pork Shoulder Mario Batali Admits To Sexually Assaulting Several Women

Mario Batali Accused Of Groping Several Female Employees

Another week, another high-profile celebrity man outed for being a piece of s#it to women in the workplace and beyond.

According to a piece published in EATER, beloved chef Mario Batali has been accused by several women of groping, grabbing, and sexually assaulting women who worked with him.

Peep what this unidentified woman testimony:

Minutes into their conversation, she recalls, he told her, “Come work for me, I’ll pay you double what you’re making.” Moments later, someone bumped her glass, spilling wine all over her chest and down her scooped-neck shirt. She alleges that Batali began rubbing her breasts with his bare hands while saying something like, “Let me help you with that,” as he groped her chest. “He just went to town, and I was so shocked,” the chef says. “Jaw on the ground, I just stepped back from him in utter disgust and walked away.”

Unlike most of the men accused, Batali readily admits that he has indeed touched women inappropriately:

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family. “I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won’t make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there. “I know my actions have disappointed many people. The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone. To the people who have been at my side during this time — my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans — I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that.”

Batali has stepped away “indefinitely” from his ABC (see, Disney) show The Chew which he has hosted since 2011.