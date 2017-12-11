Congratulations! See The First Wedding Flicks Of Newly MARRIED LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker

She’s Married: LeToya Luckett Jumps The Broom With Tommicus Walker

Congratulations are in order for LeToya Luckett! The 3rd coast beauty just jumped the broom with fiancee Tommicus Walker.

The two got engaged back in August when Walker suprised Luckett with a proposal in front of friends and family. Over the weekend LeToya and Tommicus got hitched! At the ceremony Luckett twerked in her wedding dress to UGK’s “Take It Off”.

Essence released the first photos of their wedding in an IG post. More flicks of their the wedded bliss will surface soon, but we found a few early, take a look!

Congratulation LeToya and Tommicus. Hit the flip for more!!