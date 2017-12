Wiz Khalifa Enjoys Hawaii Vacation With Girlfriend Izabela Guedes

Wiz Khalifa is having a good ol’ time in Hawaii right now in the company of his Brazilian honeydip Izabela Guedes.

HOW YOU THINK 😂✈️™️ A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Dec 10, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Aren’t they sweet? Hit the flip for more photos from their baecation.