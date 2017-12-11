Breaking: Suspect In Custody After Explosive Detonates Below NYC’s Port Authority Bus Terminal

Akayed Ullah Suspected Of NYC Terror Attempt At NYC Port Authority

A man is in custody for an attempted terror attack today in New York City. Police report that the 27-year-old suspect is Akayed Ullah who was badly injured when an improvised “low-tech explosive device” that was held on him with Velcro and zip-ties exploded. He’s been dubbed “Isis inspired” and police confirm that the man who’s originally from Bangladesh, had a Brooklyn address.

He’s now reportedly alert and conscious and was taken to a hospital.

ABC News adds that three people were injured with non-life threatening injuries.

Christina Bathea, 29, told ABC News she was in the passageway on her way to work next to the terminal when she heard a bang, saw smoke and ran.

“If I didn’t believe in God, I believe in God today,” she said, adding that she commuted from Yonkers, New York.

Thank God that this terror attack didn’t get to fully transpire.

This story is still developing…

