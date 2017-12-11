Hood(ed) Ol’ Boy: Roy Moore Thinks Eliminating Slavery Abolition, Voting Rights And Poll Taxes Would #MAGA

Image via AFP PHOTO/JIM WATSON

Roy Moore Thinks Eliminating Amendments After 10th Will Help America

Its no shock that a good portion of the country bumpkins down in Alabammie would support an alleged pedophile like Roy Moore. He’s one of them. A guy they see eye-to-eye with on a myriad of topics that most decent people find…well, deplorable.

According to a report in Business Insider, back in 2011 Roy Moore said it would “eliminate many problems” if the government would do away with all constitutional amendments after the 10th.

For those who can’t recite all the bars in the constitution, here’s a quick rundown of what happens after the 10th amendment:

-13th amendment abolished slavery

-15th amendment gave slaves the right to vote

-19th amendment gave women the right to vote

-24th amendment abolished voter-suppression poll taxes

So, Roy Moore thinks America would run like a well-oiled machine if we only did away with these pesky rights that people clamor for so much. That’s right in line with his thinking that America was “great” back when Blacks were enslaved.

This is who represents Alabama. This is who they identify with. This is their guy. SMFH.