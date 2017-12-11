Grown-Up Schmoney: Six Year Old Kid Makes $11 Million Off Of Youtube Reviewing Toys

Kid Playing With Toys On Youtube Earns $11 Million In One Year

Since he was 3 years old, a kid named Ryan (with the help of his folks), last name omitted, has been making videos of opening toys and “reviewing” them for his YouTube channel called “Ryan ToysReview.” Ryan became a multi-millionaire, according to Forbes magazine’s just-out list of highest paid YouTube entrepreneurs. He was ranked number eight, having brought in $11 million in revenue between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before management fees and taxes.

Not too shabby for a kid who started with just a video opening and playing with a Lego set. That video has garnered over 15 milllion views since 2015. Ryan had videos with over 127 million views about a Halloween Candy Prank.